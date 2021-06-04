Windows 11 points to the horizon, will it be possible?

Windows 11 points to the horizon as the major revamp needed by Microsoft client operating system. There are several sources that in recent weeks are talking about the possibility of a name change in Redmond headquarters to assess the possibility of a name change to highlight the news of the next Windows 10 update and the last to sign up for this rumor has been the prolific leaker Evan Blass.

There is no confirmation of a Windows 11, but the truth is that it is not usual that the boss of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, curre with another of the great executives (Panos Panay) an event at the beginning of summer to speak exclusively of “the future of Windows”. On June 24 we will see if it is a question of commenting on the news that will arrive in the autumn with Windows 10 21H2 (more marketing) or if Windows 11 is really possible under a development basis that cannot be other than that provided by Windows Core System .

Windows 10, one I want and I can’t

It will soon be six years since the first generally available version of Windows 10 was released. The Microsoft CEO then proclaimed that they “wanted to go from people who needed Windows, to choosing Windows and loving Windows.” It was very nice, but the reality is that the ‘love’ for Windows 10 has not been seen anywhere and the ambitious objectives set have not been met on any frontExcept in the very broad domain of the OEM distribution channel that allows Microsoft to monopolize the desktop systems market.

Nadella assured that Windows 10 would be able to be installed on 1,000 million devices in the 2-3 years following its launch, thinking that the free update program from previous systems and that the basis of its multiplatform and multi-device concept, encompassing the development of desktop Windows , Windows RT, Windows Phone and even the Xbox One dashboard, would allow you to add teams quickly.

It was soon found that it would be impossible to meet the level of adoption set. The purchase of Nokia had ended in disaster and Microsoft’s exit from the mobile phone business following the abandonment of Windows Phone / Mobile prevented millions of mobile devices from being added to the goal of Windows 10 as a single system to ‘rule them all’. The free update program in the first year from previous systems also did not meet its objective and millions of computers were kept with Windows 7. Nerves reached the Redmond headquarters and a “mandatory” update campaign was launched so aggressive as to be file lawsuits against Microsoft.

Nor has the new development model worked. Microsoft opted for the concept of “Windows as a service” to end the era of Service Packs and as the great change in the development of the system. A continuous update model that would allow the system to be kept up to date and not only in the security section, but also in the solution of bugs, new features and technologies. For this, two major annual versions were planned that would be offered as cumulative updates in spring and autumn, in constant evolution using a rolling release method similar to that used by GNU / Linux distributions.

A “Windows-as-a-service” model requires more testing and control that Microsoft has failed to overcome. The software quality problem in Windows 10 is obvious and the installation of updates has become a high-risk exercise for computers and files, with very serious stability problems that would have definitively sunk any system other than Windows. The result has been a forced return to the past that we have seen materialized in the last two system updates: two Service Packs.

And software, another big problem. Windows applications are another issue that has been going on since Microsoft opted for the universal UWP platform, insisted on the exclusivity of the Microsoft Store and left Win32 to its fate, those of a lifetime and that millions of users and companies use every day . You already know the result: a fiasco, of no interest to consumers and developers, that has caused a schism in Windows software.

If to all of the above we add the design inconsistency Due to the initial need to include a double user interface (Modern UI) created with mobile devices in mind and not the desktop without touch screens or the privacy issues that alarmed the staff at the launch of the system, we can conclude that Windows 10 does not it will go down in Microsoft’s history as one of its great systems.

Do you need a Windows 11?

Microsoft has been improving Windows 10 on the fly. Major stability bugs have been reduced after the two major annual updates were forgotten, while much of the user interface has been tuned to improve desktop performance by incorporating the Fluente Desing design language. The company has turned its attention back to supporting Win32 applications (pillars of Microsoft’s business for the past two decades) and has opened the Microsoft Store, while reducing data collection and increasing privacy transparency.

Windows 10 works (when there are no errors), but does not fall in love. The next fall update, ‘Sun Valley’, points ways, but we do not think it will be the supposed Windows 11. It is obvious that Microsoft must give a complete overturn to its client operating system even though Nadella proclaimed that Windows 10 “would be the last system”.

If, as we wish, that revolution occurs, it must come hand in hand with Windows Core System. A development framework that stands out for its modular capacity as the main feature. Basically, it is a basic core to which you can add layers based on modules to adapt to each device where it runs. And it would be anyone, from laptops to the Xbox, through the HoloLens or the new folding devices or with a flexible screen.

The development will use a more advanced version of Windows Shell, known as Composable Shell, which will adapt to different types of devices without the central core having to be modified. What is removed or added are superficial layers that do not affect that basic “center” or “core”, adapting the operating system to the needs of each device. Windows 10X would have been the first commercial development of this program, but as you know it has been canceled.

In addition to improving consistency in all sections of the user interface, the section on software it will be another key to Windows 11. Microsoft is trying to undo some of the effects of the “massive gap” between Win32 and UWP, adding to the former functions of the latter and treating them again with the consideration and support they deserve. Microsoft announced a roadmap to resolve the issue under “Project Reunion,” a single, unified development platform for building applications on Windows 10 with added push for Progressive Web Applications (PWA).

The new Windows Store it will be part of the changes. It will have a new application for the store that will introduce a modern and fluid user interface and together with changes in the policies that govern the type of applications that developers can send to the store, it will pave the way towards a revitalized and more open storefront both to end users as well as developers.

There are many challenges posed by a Windows 11 with a new kernel, a new user interface, better application support and the abandonment of legacy components while maintaining the huge Windows ecosystem, but it may be time to hit the ground running. table. On June 24 we will know more about the “future of Windows” and if it is a marketing exercise for ‘Sun Valley’ or really profound changes for future versions.

You have to give your opinion. Do you think a Windows 11 is possible? It is necessary? Does Microsoft have to create something completely new or is it not possible to support the Windows ecosystem? And the execution of applications?