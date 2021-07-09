Windows 11: new build, bug bash and preview of the number of versions

Microsoft follows the development of Windows 11 at a good pace and has just released a new version in preview, the first build after the one released in the announcement of the operating system. Microsoft has also launched the first Bug Bash program for the system and, already unofficially, versions of the operating system have been leaked.

New compilation

Microsoft has released build 22000.65 to the Insiders test channel, promising extensive user experience improvements. The version comes with a long list of changes, improvements, and bug fixes over the original version.

Among the most outstanding novelties, point to the Start menu that now comes with a search box to facilitate the search of files, while the taskbar can now be configured to be displayed on multiple screens. A new update option has also been added to the desktop context menu and some system alerts are updated.

Microsoft has fixed quite a few bugs, in the taskbar, the configuration tool, the file explorer and the widgets, as well as the crashes discovered in explorer.exe and various graphical UI errors. Additionally, the Redmond folks have shared a list of all known issues affecting the system. Of course, they remain development versions that should not be used in production environments.

Bug bash

‘Bug Bash’ is a special program for software companies (and testers in general) to thoroughly test the product and identify bugs or problems that would be fixed in future versions.

Microsoft performs a Bug Bash for every major Windows update in order to collect feedback from Windows Insiders. The first for Windows 11 will run from July 7 to July 14. Members of Windows Insiders can test these workflows and submit feedback that will be posted by Microsoft for general knowledge.

After the program ends, Microsoft will reward Windows Insiders members with achievements based on participation. If you are interested in participating, you can navigate to Missions in the Feedback Center in Windows 11 and complete them to earn achievements. Microsoft will add new missions as the week progresses.

Versions

Windows 11 could be released in seven different editions, two more of the official Windows 10. The list has appeared in the database of the Bluetooth group SIG that manages the wireless standard of the same name and they are the following:

Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Education Windows 11 Pro for Workstations Windows 11 Enterprise Windows 11 Education Windows 11 Mixed Reality

And those at least, because a few days ago a supposed Windows 11 SE version appeared on the Internet that would correspond to either the S mode of the system or to the new Cloud PC that Microsoft will launch for companies.