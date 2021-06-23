Windows 11, like Windows 10, will receive two updates a year

Windows 11 is right around the corner. The new Microsoft operating system, which will be officially presented on June 24, would arrive with a wide range of new features, ranging from a modern user interface to a renewed application store, however, it would retain the same update scheme as its predecessor, Windows 10.

Twitter user Albacore has leaked Microsoft’s roadmap for Windows 11. According to these data, those from Redmond would bet on two major updates a year, which are those that add new functions and features to the operating system. They would also continue with the classic Insider program, which offers early access to news.

Precisely, Microsoft would be working in two development branches. Co_release (build 22000) would be ready now and it would be the one that reaches users after the official presentation of Windows 11. Co_refresh (build 221XX), meanwhile, would arrive in the fall and would become the first major update of the new operating system.

The Windows 11 development timeline is a bit convoluted and a little difficult to explain purely through text. I put together a visual that describes significant development events which should hopefully clarify where we are now. pic.twitter.com/7HTebMD3L8 – Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 21, 2021

The Redmond company would also be working on a development branch known as Nickel (Build 223XX) for 2022. This would only be in internal tests, so it is a medium-term novelty.

It should be remembered that before the updates begin to be distributed to all users, they will first arrive at the Insider Program. Furthermore, users will receive regular security, maintenance and driver updates. Namely, Microsoft would retain the same Windows 10 upgrade scheme in Windows 11.

Hours before the mystery of Windows 11 ends

Credit: Tom Warren

Tomorrow, Thursday, June 24, will be the big day. Microsoft finally “the biggest update in decades” to its operating system. The truth is that the characteristics revealed by the leaked build of Windows 11 have left little flavor since, being a next-generation system, much more radical changes were expected.

However, all is not lost. The leaked ISO corresponds to an early version, so Microsoft could surprise with news not known so far. The long-awaited event will be broadcast live through this link from 5:00 p.m. in Spain and 10:00 a.m. in Mexico.

Also in Ezanime.net