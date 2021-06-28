Windows 11 isn’t compatible with half of Surface computers

The minimum requirements to be able to use Windows 11 continue to give something to talk about. Microsoft’s new operating system will leave many computers on the wayincluding a wide variety of Surface models.

According to PC World, which has contacted Microsoft, 13 of the 25 Surface devices launched so far will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11. This translates into more than half of the models in the range.

The Redmond have sent the following list of compatible Surface and has recommended using the PC Health Check application to find out if Windows 11 is compatible or not with certain computers.

Surface Book 3 (May 2020) Surface Book 2 – Models with 8th Gen Intel CPUs only (Core i5-8350U or Core i7-8650U, not Core i5-7300U) (November 2017) Surface Go 2 (May 2020) ) 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 (April 2021) 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 (April 2021) 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 (October 2019) 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (October 2019) Surface Laptop 2 (October 2018) Surface Laptop Go (October 2020) Surface Pro 7+ (February 2021) Surface Pro 7 (October 2019) Surface Pro 6 (October 2018) Surface Pro X (November 2019)

Surface and troublesome Windows 11 minimum requirements

While Microsoft hasn’t specified why so many of its Surface devices will run out of Windows 11, this could be due to the requirement to have TPM 2.0 and an eighth-generation or higher processor. The Surface Studio 2 and Surface Hub, for example, have TPM 2.0, but have 7th generation Intel processors, that is, they are below what is recommended for running Windows 11.

According to the Microsoft website, a computer that does not meet any of these minimum requirements will not be able to run Windows 11.

1 GHz or faster processor with 2 or more cores compatible with 64-bit. (Microsoft has a list of supported Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.) 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphics card At least 9-inch screen with HD resolution (720p) Secure Boot TPM 2.0. Internet connection and a Microsoft account to activate Windows 11 Home.

Windows 10 users who wish to stay on that system or who cannot upgrade to Windows 11 will continue to receive support and enhancements until October 14, 2025.

