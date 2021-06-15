Windows 11 is exposed in the first leaked images

Microsoft is ready to introduce its “next generation” operating system. While the Redmond company has provided little information in this regard, all signs point to the arrival of Windows 11.

Precisely, this Tuesday a series of screenshots of the alleged Windows 11 appeared online. These images, originally published on the Chinese site Baidu reveal a new user interface.

It can be seen that the new design lines seem inspired by Windows 10X, the operating system that Microsoft stopped developing to focus efforts on its next big project, supposedly Windows 11.

The changes are highlighted in, for example, the taskbar, which now has the icons centered. The start menu, for its part, is displayed in a floating window in the center with rounded edges, an aspect that provides coherence to the new design of the operating system.

Of course, the “Live Tiles”, these animated tiles that show dynamic information about the applications in the start menu, disappear. This new concept from Microsoft for Windows 11 offers apps “pinned” at the top and recommended at the bottom.

However, as a classic in its systems, it is assumed that Microsoft will allow customization and configuration options by Windows 11 users in the aforementioned sections.

The icon of the start menu and the rest of the applications and tools integrated into the operating system also receive a redesign. This was to be expected, since Microsoft has long been working to ditch the graphical elements of the 1995 era.

Is it really Windows 11?

The screenshots of the system settings shared on the Chinese site say it is “Windows 11 ProThey also show that it is a build (developer version) installed on June 16, 2021, something curious, since the date in the lower right indicates June 15, 2021.

Based on this leak, it could be understood that Microsoft could continue to offer different versions. That is, Windows 11 Pro, Home, Enterprise, etc.

However, unless other leaks occur, all the details of the next system will be released in a official next June 24. On this date Microsoft is supposed to introduce Windows 11, which would bring “the biggest renovation in a decade.”

