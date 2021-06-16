Windows 11 is currently a Windows 10 with a little sheet metal and paint

It is dangerous to create too many expectations, because if the final product disappoints the reviews can be terrible. It is a bit what could happen with Windows 11, the operating system that is expected to be announced on June 24.

Microsoft has hardly given details about what it plans to launch, but an ISO image with a preview version of Windows 11 was leaked yesterday. That has allowed an initial look at an operating system that introduces visual changes, but that at the moment it is nothing more than a Windows 10 with a bit of sheet metal and paint.

This is still Windows 10, gentlemen

Those who have tried this preliminary version of Windows 11 have been showing screenshots of the main features that have been discovered in this new operating system, and although there are certainly news, these are aesthetic and only partial.

In The Verge he has shown a few captures after testing the system, and of course the most obvious change is the one affecting the taskbar and the start menu, which changes significantly.

Quick access icons are now centered on the taskbar, and when clicking on the Windows logo, the start menu no longer shows the traditional animated tiles, but instead shows fixed icons of applications that we can reposition to our liking and, in addition, access to some frequent files.

Also noteworthy is the change in window edges, which are rounded and that for example in the start menu are floating and are displayed so clearly from the taskbar. Contextual menus also change and have a sleeker, clearer and more modern design.

If that Windows 10X interface that Microsoft advertised for the Surface Neo sounds like you, it is because it will be the one that (predictably) is used in Windows 11.

These improvements seem clearly inherited from the efforts Microsoft was making with Windows 10X. Although the system was initially intended to work on dual devices, that version was canceled and the advancements have certainly been integrated into Windows 11.

it’s possible relocate the start menu and icons to the left, the same position of Windows 10, something that is a good idea for those who see that singular change as too radical.

What also changes is something we knew: the iconography is updated and that is noticeable for example in the file explorer, with new icons for the special folders that are created by default for each user (Desktop, Downloads, Documents, etc.).

There are other curious changes in that main interface like the one affects Windows Widgets, which for now seem focused on showing a section of news and current affairs – thus replacing the controversial component of ‘News and interests’ that had recently debuted on the Windows 10 taskbar – that we can activate and deactivate with a shortcut in the task bar.

More striking (at least, for those who subscribe) is the integration of the Fancy Zones of the PowerToys. This feature – which we can access by right clicking on the maximize window button – is a kind of super-vitamin version of the Windows 10 feature that allowed docking windows to the sides (to have two application windows facing each other) or to the corners (to have the screen occupied by four windows, one in each screen quarter).

With that option it will be possible access a kind of ‘tiling manager‘ with which to distribute the windows in the workspace easily. The option is interesting for any user, but I see it especially useful for users of ultra-wide monitors, who surely take advantage of this feature.

The changes are curious, but many (perhaps too many) things remain the same

Although of course the changes made are striking and remarkable, there are many things that do not change at all from Windows 10.

A) Yes, we still have the old control panel in those preliminary versions that have appeared: this old development therefore continues to share functions with the Configuration application that continues to delegate some small changes to the old panel.

However, the visual jump is only partial and does not affect all applications in the same way. The file explorer still looks the same (except for the icons of the files), with its Ribbon and the same distribution and design already somewhat stagnant. We would like to have this (or this), but we remain (we insist, according to that preliminary version) in the same explorer of all life.

How nice this file explorer. Too bad it has nothing to do with Windows 11 file explorer (at least, from the looks of it).

In fact, the interface of Windows 11 applications seems to take a bit of everything, being a mix of Windows 7 Aero (and even the design language of the veteran Windows XP) with that promising design language called Fluent Design that seemed like it was going to change everything in Windows in the short term.

There are also no changes in components that ask to move to a second (or third) plane. The traditional console (CMD) is still there, although it seems that Microsoft gives a somewhat more protagonist role to Powershell and especially to Windows Terminal.

There is also a major disappointment with the application store, which has not undergone any changes so farAt least in the preview version of Windows 11 whose ISO image was leaked and which has been the basis for those initial scans of the operating system.

The task manager, notifications and system icons do not change, and neither do other important sections that especially surround the configuration of all sections of the system, from desktop customization – the new wallpapers are certainly great – to the rest of the parameters that are controlled from Settings. Certainly this section does not seem to need urgent changes visually but yes at the level of consistency (especially because of the redundancy with the control panel).

Windows 11 or Windows 10.1?

It’s as if Microsoft is afraid to make radical changes so as not to upset that important user base that are companies. Many of them are guilty that Windows 7 and even Windows XP continue to have a certain market share, and their resistance to change is fierce.

That window to configure the startup sound does not look like a new generation, of course.

What we have seen of Windows 11 is striking, of course, but this looks more like a Windows 10.1 than a Windows 11 as such. The aesthetic changes are relevant, but we’re not sure they justify Microsoft presenting this as a next-gen operating system when in reality it’s the usual Windows 10 with a bit of makeup.

There we have it. The Control Panel. Immortal.

Don’t feel bad at all, for the record, but Be careful not to think that this is going to be a radical change with respect to Windows 10. It is not, and perhaps that, after all, is not so bad.