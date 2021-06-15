Windows 11 includes a key feature for you to organize your windows

Microsoft has not been able to keep Windows 11 a secret until the day of its official presentation. A recently leaked build (preview) is revealing a flood of features for the long-awaited operating system. One of them has to do with a new option to adjust the windows.

Windows 11 windows take on a leading role, not only because of their new rounded corners, which give the graphical interface a new look, but also because of their practical functionality when doing tasks with the system. A tweet posted by journalist Brad Sams shows that it is now easier than ever to work with them.

The classic maximize button receives, without a doubt, the biggest update in its history. Now optionally display a panel with a wide variety of locations and dimensions for the window in question. Different areas of the screen can be chosen to make the application leave, for example, a free part of the desktop or space for another application.

There is no doubt that this type of feature will be more valued by users with large screens, since it will allow them to organize their workspace much better in Windows 11.

More details leaked from Windows 11

For his part, The Verge journalist Tom Warren has revealed that Windows 11 will have a “Control Panel”. It is a set of configurations dating from the first versions of Windows and that, apparently, refuses to disappear, even with duplicate settings options within the new graphical interface.

Microsoft seems to have put some of its focus on improving the Xbox experience on Windows 11. The integrated app is redesigned and offers quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, social features, and the store. The game bar remains unchanged, at least in this leaked version.

These leaks confirm the clues that Microsoft had been giving for several days. Now it only remains to wait until June 24 to know all the details of the new version of the operating system that, according to the Redmond company, will be “the biggest renovation in a decade”, although much looks like Windows 10X, the version intended for dual screen devices that was recently canceled.

