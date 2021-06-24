Windows 11 Home will be free for Windows 10 users, a Microsoft account and internet connectivity will be required

The new version of Microsoft’s system, Windows 11, is finally official. Those of Redmond have announced the main news and, although they have not specified a date, we already know that will be free for Windows 10 users.

Of course, the new system requires a series of hardware requirements but also others to be able to install it. Among them are an internet connection and a Microsoft account.

The update will be free, update our PC at the hardware level not

The company has specified that Windows 11 Home will be available via free update on computers that have Windows 10 and on the new computers that are to come. As we said, they have not specified a date, they have said that it will start “during the Christmas holidays” and that it will continue in 2022.

What is needed to receive this free update is have Windows 10, an internet connection and a Microsoft account. That is, it will arrive via Windows Update and, as with any system update, you will need the connection to download and also that we have an account on your service, something that was not previously mandatory.

In addition to this, we will have to leave a hole in our hard drive to fit the system, specifically 64 GB. That along with 4 GB of RAM, a 64-bit processor and support for TPM 2.0, with which it is possible that many computers are obsolete even though they are powerful.

So it is better to check if our computer is compatible, especially if we need (or may want to) install the versions for developers that will arrive before the final one. The new system brings, in addition to a new design and novelties for gaming, the arrival of Android applications to your store, we will see how they work and see all those news.