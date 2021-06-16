Windows 11 hides more news than we expected

Windows 11 features continue to come to light. Is that the build (preliminary version) leaked last Tuesday has completely exposed Microsoft’s new operating system, which new user interface, start menu and functions.

One of the central axes of Windows 11 is its new start menu. Microsoft has decided to update this element whose concept has changed little since the first versions of the operating system. Now, instead of unfolding from the left corner, it does so in a centered floating window.

This is a change that comes from the hand of the new location of the taskbar icons, which are now also displayed in the center. However, this alteration has put off some users. The good news is that Windows 11 makes it easy to return to the classic start menu, as explained in Windows Central.

How to get back to the classic start menu in Windows 11?

Credit: Windows Central Hold down the Windows + R keys. In the run window enter “Regedit” without the quotation marks and press accept. Click File and select Export, to make a registry backup. Name the file “Registry Backup” and save it. Go to “HKEY_CURRENT_USER Software Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Explorer Advanced”. Right click and create a new DWORD (32 bit) value from the drop down menu. Name the new value “Start_ShowClassicMode”. Set the value to 1.Restart your computer.

There is also good news for those who think that Windows 11 is too white. Like its predecessor it has dark mode, ideal for those who spend many hours in front of the computer and want to avoid, in some way, visual fatigue.

Dark mode looks much better. Microsoft has decided to go for a combination of black, gray and blue tones. The result? A rejuvenated, more gaming and coherent look in which simplicity prevails.

Windows 11 also releases new wallpapers. Unlike the landscape of Windows XP or the prominent creative work of the Windows 10 logo illuminated behind a light curtain of dust, Microsoft’s new operating system is inspired by an abstract shape in different shades and mutations.

The default background has a version for the light theme and another for the dark theme, although in both the blue color predominates, a Windows classic throughout history. Of course, in total, there are 18 new wallpapers inspired by the abstract shape.

Users with a drawing tablet – although this is not a mandatory requirement – will find themselves in Windows 11 with a new Windows Ink. It is a work area that has already been seen in Windows 10, designed to facilitate the work of digital art devices.

While the previous version of Windows Ink was limited to the Snipping Tool and the Microsoft Whiteboard application, the new one allows you to configure different shortcuts to any application installed on the system. Up to four programs can be pinned so that they appear in the upper right area of ​​the taskbar when the corresponding icon is clicked or a physical button is touched on the stylus.

Microsoft’s new operating system says goodbye to “News and Interests” and welcomes you to “Widgets,” which brings together a wide variety of information in one place. Also disappears “Windows Accessories” from the start menu. In its place is born “Windows Tools”, a new section with pre-installed tools.

Is there still news to discover?

All the Windows 11 news known so far have come out of a build from May of this year. As this is a preview version, Microsoft may remove or add features to its new operating system.

Those of Redmond assure that the next June 24 will be announced “the biggest renovation in a decade” of Windows. After this title, it could be assumed that they still have more news up their sleeve. Now it only remains to wait until the day of the event to know all the details.

