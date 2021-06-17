Windows 11 has already leaked on the network, although you should wait for its launch

06/17/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

In the absence of a few days for us to know officially Windows 11, the next version of Microsoft’s operating system, users are already more eager than ever to try and get hold of it. So many are the desire, that this version is already circulating on the net, although perhaps you should wait for its official release in case you want to run it without problems.

As we mentioned recently, images of the interface and some screenshots of this new operating system were leaked, indicating that Windows 11 has been completely filtered and it is possible to download it. However, the coherent thing would be to wait for their presentation, which will take place next June 24. The reason? Quite possibly we will find builds riddled with malicious code that would make hackers take control of our information. The version that is circulating on the network dates from May of this year, being an old version and surely vulnerable. In fact, Microsoft has not even distributed a beta version of this operating system officially, so we will have to wait for the presentation to learn more about it.

Windows 11 promises a quite new face lift in relation to the system that we can currently use, with a renewed main menu, a more minimalist and complete organization, and changes that its users will appreciate. Windows 10 has also been in the news these days, and it is that the system already has Date of Expiry, being 2025 the year chosen for your support to end. Rarely do we find a transition of these magnitudes, and expectations for next June 24 are very high.