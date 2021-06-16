Windows 11 exposed: all operating system details leaked

Windows 11 version offers a complete redesign of the user interface

Other novelties are new wallpapers, a dark mode and a new sound when starting the computer

The Windows 11 operating system will replace the current Windows 10 and its characteristics are already known. Through a leaked video and also several screenshots of users on social networks, it is known what this update from Microsoft is like.

In the Build 2021 event held by the American-born company in late May gave some clues. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, He announced that one of the most important developments of the multinational in the last decade would arrive. If you were referring to this new generation of the operating system, now the details have come to light.

What’s new in Windows 11

The Windows 11 version offers a complete redesign of the user interface, first. Taskbar icons move to the center of the screen and a new button is added to access the Start Menu. This is also different, compared to Windows 10. Classic Live Tiles Disappear, those animated icons that show information about a specific program. Instead, it opts for a grid – a grid of elements – along with recent files and the options to shut down, suspend or restart the device.

Although it is still an initial version, this simpler design it looks a lot like the one promised by Windows 10X, which was canceled. Another innovative aspect of the new operating system is that of the Windows, with rounded corners and with the possibility of adjusting them automatically on a screen divided into two, three or four apps.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Store Store, which is yet to be further developed and fully updated. The widget system aims to replace Live Tiles to display information such as the weather and news, as well as recommendations for entertainment and music.

Europa Press

New wallpapers to download, a dark mode and even a new sound when starting the computer are other new features that Windows 11 brings. The rest of the features will be announced later, perhaps at the event that the company celebrates on June 24. You also have to wait to know when will it arrive on devices this version, since the current version of Windows 10 will cease to be supported in 2025. Three years earlier, in 2022, Microsoft will withdraw Internet Explorer.