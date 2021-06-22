Windows 11 could be presented along with some new Surface Headphones

After the recent indirect official confirmation from Microsoft about the veracity of the ISO of build 21996.1 as the first version of Windows 11, and its strong attempts to make it disappear from the web, the company finally resigned itself to announcing the imminent arrival of its next operating system dating it for June 24.

However, to further increase the expectation during these two days, Microsoft has decided to publish a small teaser on their social networks, with an emphasis on the audible section that has undoubtedly set everyone’s alarms off. And is that with some leaked details that focus mainly on a great visual update, this sudden focus is somewhat disconcerting, suggesting the possibility that this Windows 11 presentation event is not 100% dedicated to the announcement of the new operating system.

The Microsoft Event is getting closer. Join us on June 24th at 11 am ET. Set a reminder 👉 https://t.co/CFxi6l6BZj pic.twitter.com/VrnJDORIGn – Windows (@Windows) June 21, 2021

Thus, the rumors have now begun to be divided into two main aspects: on the one hand we find some theories that talk about what the new startup sound of this operating system is hidden within this video, citing the recently added promotional video that compiled the startup sounds of Windows 95, Windows XP and Windows 7 slowed by 4,000%. Although unfortunately, at the moment no one seems to have found any hidden audio in this teaser.

And it is that since Windows 11 will present the change of some icons present from Windows 95, it would not be surprising that we see an update for other classic system sounds.

On the other hand, another of the strongest theories focuses on the possibility of Microsoft presenting some additional components and accessories alongside Windows 11, which added to this focus on the auditory field, would lead us to a new version of your Surface Headphones. And is that the latest version of these was presented a little over a year ago, with the only “update” of a parallel version with the Xbox Wireless Headset.

Unfortunately, Microsoft does not appear to be offering us any additional concessions, so we have no choice but to wait until this Thursday 24 at 17:00 (peninsula time), to see what surprises await us in the future of the Redmond giant.