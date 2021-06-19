Windows 11 could be noticeably faster and more efficient than Windows 10 | Technology

Supposedly someone already has a new version of Windows 11, and has pushed it to the limit in various performance tests.

A leaked version of Windows 11 is already circulating on the networks, which Microsoft did not like at all, and that many users are installing, something that can bring certain risks to their computers as it is a preliminary version.

Apparently, Windows 11 will not only be a huge design change compared to Windows 10, but also in terms of performance and efficiency it will be noticeably better. At least, if we stick to the first supposed benchmarks that have appeared on the net squeezing a version of Windows 11, they comment on windowscentral.

The youtuber Ben anonymous claims to have an official version of Windows 11, where it not only shows the visual aspect that we already know of the leak, but also takes it to the limit by comparing its performance with Windows 10.

It is not very clear how this person has obtained a supposed copy of Windows 11, and therefore the information that we are going to offer you now in terms of performance must be questioned until Microsoft releases the operating system on June 24.

Supposedly this Pro version of Windows 11 with build 21996 started 18.75% faster than Windows 10 Pro build 19043, 13 seconds vs 16 seconds, which is good news if you are one of those impatient when it comes to turning on your computer.

On the other hand, Windows 10 scored at 3DMark from 6872 to 4.8 GHz reaching 92 ° C in the CPU and 76 ° C in the GPU. For comparison, Windows 11 scored 7613 at 4.9 GHz reaching 99 ° C on the CPU and 78 ° C on the GPU. So that we understand each other, Windows 11 has been a 9.74% improvement and a 2.05% better clock speed, but bringing the CPU to a little more temperature.

CrystalDiskMark, in charge of measuring the speed of the SSD, in Windows 10 it has had a read speed of 2930 MB / s and a write speed of 3,189 MB / s. On the other hand, Windows 11 has reached a read speed of 3448 MB / s and a write speed of 3336 MB / s. This makes Windows 11 features 15.03% faster read speed and 4.41% faster write speed.

Finally, in Geekbench 5 Windows 10 has achieved a single-core score of 1138 points, and a multi-core score of 6284 points. For comparison, Windows 11 has had a single-core score of 1251 and a multi-core score of 7444 points. This equates 9.04% better single-core Windows 11 performance and 15.59% better multi-core performance.

We will see if Microsoft decides to compare its current operating system with Windows 11 to convince the public to upgrade and not happen as with Windows 7.