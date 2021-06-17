Windows 11 could arrive as a free update

The expectation about Windows 11 is growing. As the details of Microsoft’s next operating system become known, interest grows and many wonder if they will be able to upgrade their computers from an existing version of Windows, preserving their data and programs, or if they will have to perform a clean installation and opening the wallet.

Everything seems to indicate that Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 devices will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. This would be possible through the “Media Creation Tool” wizard, which allows you to run installations directly from the desktop, without the need to start the computer from a USB flash drive or DVD.

Is that Microsoft has not said anything about it. In fact, it hasn’t even officially announced its new operating system. This hypothesis is based on a series of data found within Pkeyconfig in the leaked version of Windows 11. This file, which contains the product configuration keys, suggests upgrade paths for the mentioned versions of Windows.

The data also suggests that users of previous versions with a genuine Windows license will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. In this sense, Microsoft would make available the most appropriate update tool for each user, that is, Windows Update, WSUS, Media Creation Tool, Update Assistant, etc.

Credit: WindowsLatest

Windows 11 is in the background Windows 10X

Those who have been able to download and test Windows 11 agree that new design lines look inspired by Windows 10X, the operating system that Microsoft stopped developing to focus efforts on “the biggest renovation in a decade” of its operating system.

The changes stand out, mainly, in the taskbar, which now has the icons centered and has a new start menu. Also, according to WindowsLatest, Windows 11 is ready to work on devices of different form factors such as computers and tablets.

Windows 11 can improve thanks to different experience packages offered through the Windows Store. These range from screen clipping tools, themes for the appearance of Windows and the new Widgets, which replace News of Interest.

It should be noted that, as it is a development version, some of the included functions may be modified or eliminated. All the details will be released officially on June 24, when Microsoft officially presents Windows 11.

