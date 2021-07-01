Windows 11 can be run on Mac M1s thanks to Parallels

While the world is still debating which computers are capable or not of installing Windows 11, news is coming from the other side of the street: the new operating system can run on Macs with an M1 processor, with the help of Parallels Desktop.

The creators of the renowned virtualization software for macOS have promised to work towards full compatibility with Windows 11. “We will surely do everything we can to make this happen,” they told iMore. The peculiar fact is that many users were able to run it already, even though Parallels does not officially support it yet.

In social networks, images and videos of Windows 11 are easily virtualized on the Mac M1, using version 16.5 of the software, released in April. With said program it was already possible to run Windows 10 ARM on computers with an Apple Silicon chip.

Recall that Microsoft released the first Windows 11 Insider Preview earlier this week. This early version of the operating system does not yet have many of the features that will be in the final version. The most noticeable among the absences is the support for Android apps and the integration with Teams, in addition to the new file explorer. For that reason, It is surprising that macOS users can now explore Microsoft’s new software, when it still has a long way to go before its final release.

Without intending to, Parallels now lets you run Windows 11 on Macs with an M1 processor

Parallels’ Nick Dobrovolskiy did not give a deadline for when official support for Windows 11 virtualization will arrive. However, the public has shown software developers that an important part of the path to compatibility is already covered.

Something important to note: while Windows 10 ARM could run on Mac M1s with Parallels, it was very difficult to get the software. This was because it was only available to PC manufacturers. But, in the case of Windows 11, the distribution of the operating system promises not to be a problem for users. Thus, without trying, Parallels becomes the answer for macOS users looking for a definitive alternative to running Windows in Boot Camp.

