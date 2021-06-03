Windows 11 and the breadcrumbs

When Satya Nadella spoke a few days ago that one of the most important updates of the decade would soon arrive, she did not refer to Windows 10 at any time: he spoke at all times of Windows, without further ado.

That has been one of the signs that make us think that we are actually facing the birth of a new version of Windows, which some have already christened Windows 11. Is that possible? Judging by the breadcrumbs, yes.

This paints something important

Nadella’s comments were strange, mostly because the CEO of Microsoft is not exactly famous for generating “hype” or expectation with the products of your company. It is usually positive but in a very moderate way, which is just what his comments were not when talking about Windows.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 – Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

These comments were later joined by other indications. Other breadcrumbs. For example, that the shadow that appeared in the image of the invitation to the June 24 event was wrong: it was not the shadow that corresponded to those advantages, but actually it showed two bars of light that could be interpreted as the number 11.

Microsoft shared a few hours ago a tweet with a small animation of the light entering through that window in the form of a Windows logo. In the message also it was highlighted that the event would start at 11 am ET (17:00 CEST), an unusual time for these types of announcements.

This joins the clear intention of Microsoft for weeks to “rejuvenate” the appearance of Windows 10. Efforts have been underway for some time in various areas such as the iconography or the start menu, but things could go further as part of that project called Sun Valley.

In fact there is talk of a revamped app store and that above all it would open the doors to payment gateways of other platforms. That would give developers more freedom, and could be the necessary impetus for this software distribution system to finally become the preferred route for users and the industry.

Of course, these indications could not remain more than that: Microsoft has not given any further clues as to whether it will actually talk about Windows 11 or if this is a great update to Windows 10, but the truth is that this version of the operating system was expected to be especially long-lived due to its “rolling release” philosophy with constant updates.

The truth is that this impulse makes special sense if we take into account that the pandemic has sparked a resurgence in PC sales: Telecommuting and distance education have given Microsoft a unique opportunity to re-boost its operating system. And maybe why not with a hypothetical Windows 11 that others suggest that it will be called ‘Windows’, without more.

Soon we will leave doubts.