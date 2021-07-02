Windows 11 also renews the legendary (and dreaded) error message

Microsoft operating systems are famous for many things, including their bugs. The most famous is the BSOD or Blue Screen of Death, that ‘blue screen of death’ that turns out to be in Windows 11 it will no longer be blue, but black.

The history of the different versions of Windows can be traversed from their blue screens of death, and the visual changes that Microsoft has implemented in Windows 11 they will also affect that screenshot, which now, surprisingly, changes color.

Errors with a very black background

It’s funny, because the acronyms will not change (Blue and Black begin with B in English), but it is the first major change to this error message since Microsoft added a sad face in Windows 8 in 2012 and a QR code in 2016.

As stated in The Verge, these types of messages were introduced in Windows 3.0 and allowed experts to better detect the cause of potential problems: in this message, an error code used to be added, apart from the recent QR code, that allowed us to identify it and try to act accordingly.

Microsoft has not yet commented on this change and it may only be included in these previous builds – we already saw a green screen of death in development versions of Windows 10 – but it is certainly a significant change for one of those elements. Windows “unlivable but irreplaceable”.

It is not that we want you to experience that new BSOD, but for those who want to check what the message is like, at Tom’s Hardware explain how to “force” one of these screenshots.

For this you have to edit the registry and then open the task manager to end one of the key Windows processes, svchost.exe. If you do, That black screen of death should kick in.

Via | The Verge