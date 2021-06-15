Windows 11: A video is filtered with the first images and many news | Technology

Its presentation was scheduled for June 24, but in China (of course) the preliminary version of Windows 11 has been leaked, so we can now enjoy the first video, and confirm some news.

The desired Windows 11 it is here, literally. At least in video format. The Chinese social network Baidu has leaked the first captures we show the new interface, and many new functions.

It is confirmed that in Windows 11 Microsoft is going to take advantage of many of the novelties, especially in the design, that it introduced in Windows 10X, the operating system for dual displays that it canceled a few months ago.

In this video uploaded by Tom Warren from The Verge, we can see the expected Windows 11 Live:

here’s a first look at Windows 11. There’s a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at all the news.

The two most important changes that we can see in this video are in the Start Menu, and in the task bar. New tools are also confirmed, such as the widgets, and other visual changes.

On an aesthetic level, everything is much clearer and cleaner, and it is more simplified. Microsoft has cleaned up the interface, reducing the content that is displayed at the same time on the screen. To highlight the detail of windows with rounded corners:

The taskbar has also been simplified. It is striking that icons are arranged from the center of the screen to the sides, while in Windows 10 they went from the sides to the center. It reminds us a lot of MacOS …

We recognize some icons, such as the Start Menu, the search engine, the File Explorer, the Windows Store, Settings, etc. There is a new one that is used to access the widgets.

Tomb Warren has found some pre-installed widgets, like clock and calendar, but in this preview version there are few.

It also completely changes the Start Menu. Microsoft has said goodbye to cards, and leaves only the icons

