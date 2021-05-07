Windows 10X won’t see the light of day this year and probably never will

Microsoft won’t release Windows 10X in 2021, as planned. The version of the operating system intended for dual-screen devices, announced in fall 2019, will finally be delayed, Petri.com reports.

The Redmond company seems to be focusing its efforts on the “Sun Valley” version of Windows 10, which should arrive later this year with a major update to the graphical interface.

According to the sources consulted by the aforementioned site, Microsoft changed plans again and finally will not launch this version of Windows this year. As if this were not enough, Windows 10X, as it is known, may never see the light of day.

The company seems to have realized that a new version of Windows 10 may not be ideal in a world that is looking towards ARM architecture, mainly since the launch of the new Macs with Apple Silicon.

According to Petri.com, some of the technologies that were thought for Windows 10X could migrate to traditional Windows 10, possibly to vitaminize the arrival of “Sun Valley.”

Windows 10X and its bumpy road

Surface Neo with Windows 10X

Windows 10X has had convulsed days since its official introduction. While its biggest draw was showing off on the Surface Neo, then they thought of releasing it for single-screen convertible laptops.

Although, that was not all. The company also considered launching a version without compatibility with Win32 applications, something that would have significantly reduced its usefulness and, consequently, the number of potential customers.

In this way, Windows 10X would only allow the execution of PWA (Progressive Web Applications) and UWP (Universal Windows Applications) applications, leaving virtualization for Win32 apps as the only means.

Nevertheless, last year Microsoft stopped referring to this version of Windows for dual screens and, with the passage of time, the idea of ​​seeing it in the market was slowly diluted.

In the fall of 2019, Microsoft announced the arrival of several products. Among them the Surface Duo, Surface Neo and Windows 10X. The first was well received by its buyers, but there are doubts about its long-term continuity.

The second was removed from the product catalog in October 2020. In this way, the only one still alive, Windows 10X, seems to have an uncertain future, at least at this time.

