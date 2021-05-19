Windows 10X is dead, officially

Windows 10X is dead. The rumors are confirmed and the variant of Microsoft’s operating system that was initially developed to govern the new generation of folding and dual-screen devices, and then expanded to entry-level laptops to compete with Chromebooks, will not launch this year as planned. and surely never.

John Cable, vice president of Windows program and service management, has taken advantage of the release of the new Windows 10 update to confirm that Windows 10X is dead. It will not be released as such, although development work will be used for the regular version.

“After a year of exploration and discussions with customers, we realized that Windows 10X technology could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined, and we concluded that it should not be limited to a subset of customers. »Says Cable on the official blog.

Rather than bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 as we originally intended, we are leveraging what we learned from its development to accelerate the integration of its technology into other parts of Windows and other products. In fact, some of this is already reflected in the Windows kernel used in Windows Insider preview builds. Our teams will continue to invest in areas where 10X technology will help meet the needs of our customers, “says the executive.

What happened to Windows 10X?

Panos Panay promised “a huge year for Windows,” but what has come so far in 2021 is little great. Upside down. The latest version released yesterday, Windows 10 21H1, is an absolutely minor version and Windows 10X passes away. Both developments will come together in the next fall update, this one promising at all levels.

Making a bit of history, comment that Microsoft announced Windows 10X in October 2019. It was the first version of the Windows Core OS project, a development that aims (or aimed) to be the future of Microsoft’s operating systems under a modular design as the main feature. In principle it was destined to govern devices with new form factors such as folding, those that use double screens or flexible screens such as the folding tablet from its own factory, Surface Neo.

The Neo should have been commercialized in the last quarter of 2020 and did not reach the market. Not only that. Any trace of the Surface Neo disappeared from Microsoft’s website and the company appears to have shifted the system’s focus to entry-level laptops. Easier to produce and fight the explosion in Chromebook sales.

They were bad omens and shortly after we met the application execution problems on Windows 10X. Beyond the explanations of the executive, we believe that this has been the real problem. And it is repeated because it was the cause of fiascos like the Surface RT.

Windows 10X natively ran universal UWP apps and progressive apps. It should also have run Win32 applications through “containers”, that is, using virtualization technologies. This can lead to performance problems if it is not optimized perfectly and has been a great workhorse. Microsoft has a big problem with the software for Windows and it has not been resolved.

The result is that Windows 10X is officially dead. At least all development work will not be lost and a part of its components will be integrated as an improvement of the regular Windows. Among the features that will be exploited are the new start menu; the enhanced voice typing experience; a modernized touch keyboard; the new application container technology that is included in Microsoft Defender Application Guard and that should improve security and all the functions created with folding or dual-screen devices in mind.

Many of those components are already being tested on the Insider channel and we hope they will be available to all users in the final version of Windows 10 21H2 known as ‘Sun Valley’.