Windows 10X has been officially canceled by Microsoft

Windows 10X, the operating system intended for dual-screen devices, has been canceled officially. Through a statement, Microsoft confirmed that the project will never see light. However, some of its best features will be inherited by Windows 10. In fact, the company does not see it as a failure, but rather as an opportunity to reach more people through its conventional computer system.

Those from Redmond mention that, during the last year, they identified that the possibilities of Windows 10X could be exploited by a greater number of people; not just a specific niche. “We realized that Windows 10X technology could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined. We conclude that 10X technology should not be limited to a subset of customers. “

The original idea was to launch Windows 10X throughout 2021, although in recent weeks it was clear that its final end was just around the corner. Despite the above, Microsoft points out that they are stepping on the accelerator to integrate certain functions of Windows 10X into Windows 10 and other Microsoft products. Therefore, the vision of the project is not completely dead.

Rescuing the best in Windows 10

Surface Neo with Windows 10X

Microsoft indicates that Some Windows 10X features are, in fact, already present in the technology that makes Windows 10 applications possible.. For example, in speech-to-text transcription, on the touchscreen keyboard. Similarly in interface elements such as sounds, animations and colors. “Our teams continue to invest in areas where 10X technology will help meet the needs of our customers, as well as assess both software and hardware technology experiences that will be useful to our customers in the future.”

The next big Windows 10 update is expected to be available this coming October. It is possible, then, that more Windows 10X features will appear in its older brother from the next update. However, we’d better completely forget about the promise of seeing a light version of Windows for computers with basic features. This sector will continue to be dominated by Chrome OS.

