Windows 10 will receive the biggest icon change in its history

Microsoft’s operating system has evolved considerably over time. Many will remember the visual leap offered by versions such as Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 8. However, the current version, Windows 10 still contains some graphical elements from the Windows 95 era, but this is about to change soon. The Redmond guys plan to do the biggest icon update in their history.

At the beginning of the year we learned about the “radical rejuvenation” of Windows 10 that Microsoft has in mind. Now we know the first fruits could come as early as October or November of this year. Windows Latest has discovered that the version known internally as “Sun Valley” will have a new shell32.dll file. Does it look familiar to you? It is one of the files that contains many Windows icons for decades.

While Microsoft has updated other elements of Windows 10, many applications were still turning to this old file from the Windows 95 era, and as a result, it was showing old icons. The new file will have Updated icons hibernation, networking, memory, floppy drives and more. Surprisingly, the Redmond signature has improved down to the floppy drive icon, something that probably no one will be using around this time, but there it is.

New icons (left), current icons (right).

With these changes, Microsoft wants its operating system to have greater style coherence. Preview versions have also shown changes to the icons of other important folders such as Recycle Bin, Documents, and else. According to Windows Latest, some icons may be updated prior to the release of “Sun Valley” through system updates.

Microsoft Fluent Design, beyond Windows 10

The design updates that appear in Windows 10 are part of “Fluent Design.” It’s about a design language developed by Microsoft and introduced in 2017. It takes some key characteristics of “Metro”, known in Windows 8, and seeks that the operating system is renewed in the long term with common patterns such as light, depth, movement, material and scale.

The entire Microsoft ecosystem should be built on these design pillars. The first skins began to appear in the Windows 10 Fall Update in 2017 and in the Xbox Update released around that time. What’s more, those of Redmond have made available to developers the toolkit to create applications according to the new style.

Related