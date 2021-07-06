Windows 10 will receive new features in its 21H2 update

For the past few weeks, Windows 11 has been making headlines in the tech world. Microsoft’s new — and unexpected — operating system will come with complex hardware requirements that will leave many users on the way. Nevertheless, Windows 10 will continue to receive updates until October 2025. Precisely, the long-awaited version 21H2 is on its way and some of the news are already known.

The next version of Windows 10 expand camera support for Windows Hello. This system, which allows you to log in through facial recognition, has worked exclusively with compatible integrated cameras. In the near future, users will be able to connect external hardware to use this feature on their desktop computer or with the laptop closed or connected to an external display.

A Microsoft document discovered by Windows Latest also indicates that the news will revolve around improving TPM support, a feature that is giving headaches to those who want to migrate to Windows 11. These hardware-based security modules will be compatible with Intel Tiger Lake platforms or newer on Windows 10 21H2.

Corporate users will also benefit from the new Windows 10 update. The operating system will support on-demand features and language packs through Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). On the other hand, Microsoft is also believed to be working on the implementation of Windows Autopilot and improvements to Universal Print.

Photo by Panos Sakalakis on Unsplash

When will Windows 10 21H2 arrive?

Following the schedule of two major updates per year, Microsoft will release Windows 10 version 21H2 in October 2021. Interestingly, Windows 11 will not be governed by the same schedule and will bet on only one major update per year.

Like the May update (21H1), Windows 10 21H2 will be distributed via Windows Update. That is, users will receive a notification that it is available for download and will have the possibility to download and install it or not.

As for Windows 11, when the system is available, those who wish to upgrade to the operating system will enjoy a “free upgrade offer.” Of course, they will have to meet the demanding hardware requirements that include recent generation processors and TPM 2.0, at least for now.

