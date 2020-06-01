It is not something new, but it is worth remembering. Microsoft already implemented it in the April 2019 Update of Windows 10 (version 1903) and has restarted it with the arrival of the May 2020 update (version 2004).

As our user asked us Javier Gonzalez In the Windows 10 May 2020 Update release article, the message is displayed as an aid to indicate to users that the update is coming to that device, but you are not ready for it yet.

In our case, we have tried to reproduce it on several of our PCs and we have not received any messages, or the notice that the update is already available has skipped. For this reason, we attach an example image taken from Windows Latest.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on the way

The message is as follows:

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on the way. We are offering this update for compatible devices, but your device is not ready for it. When the device is ready, you will see the update available on this page. You don’t need to do anything right now. Microsoft message on Windows Update

As indicated in the message, the update is ready, but your PC is not ready. This means that any audio, network, graphics or other component of your PC needs an update before receiving the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

No need to worry, when everything is ready, Windows Update will indicate that the computer is now ready to update to the latest version.

If you are a user who does not see any message as indicated, but is not shown as available either, you will have to be patient until the update is released and is available for your PC.