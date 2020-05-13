In order to avoid as much as possible the appearance of security problems, Microsoft establishes various phases of testing its major updates. After going through the hand of the Insiders, now the RTM version is being tested for bugs. Only a serious security or performance failure would cause the update to be delayed again, as it was initially to be released yesterday or today. It is important to remember that the update will only be received on May 26 or 27 if we click on update manually, since it will be released in phases.

At the moment, almost all the news that Windows 10 May 2020 Update will include are known, such as being able to open UWP apps when starting the computer, better pairing of Bluetooth devices with a menu similar to that of WiFi, new icons, changes in the menu of Startup, support improvements for multiple monitors, etc.

Windows 10 will “protect” us from unwanted applications

In addition, a new security measure has been discovered that is likely to be a huge headache for many users. This new function consists of blocking “Unwanted Applications or Programs”(Potentially Unwanted Application / Program, or PUA / PUP in English), and will work outside of Windows 10 antivirus.

This type of software is one that has been installed on a computer, deceiving the user, and introduces unwanted applications with the installer of a legitimate program, and can even install unwanted elements after installation. A clear case may be what happens with CCleaner, which Avast installs on some occasions if we neglect it.

The problem is that this can cause the CCleaner installation to crash completely, not being able to even install the program in Windows 10 and then manually choose that we don’t want to install additional software included in the installer.

The option, luckily, will be disabled by default to avoid causing problems for users, but in the case of wanting to enable it we just have to go to Settings> Update & Security> Windows Security> Browser & Application Control> Reputation-based protection settings.

When activated, two options will be shown below, where we can choose to block unwanted applications as they are being downloaded, although this only works with Microsoft Edge. The second allows us to block applications that we already have downloaded or installed. The feature has been available since March in Microsoft Edge, and now integrates natively with Windows 10.

At the moment we will have to wait two weeks to try all the news. We will tell you all about the new update as it becomes available at the end of the month.