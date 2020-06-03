One of the most important news that Windows 10 was going to receive with the arrival of the May 2020 Update was, in the end, in the inkwell. Its about GPU acceleration scheduler, a feature compatible with WDDM 2.7 (Windows Display Driver Model) that will allow a considerable performance improvement.

The first information indicates that thanks to the GPU acceleration programmer used with WDDM 2.7 it will be possible improve performance in graphics applications under Windows 10, an improvement that will be noticed both by increasing the frame rate per second and by reducing latency, and also by superior video playback.

Promising, certainly, but as we have indicated this feature is not available in the settings of Windows 10. Both AMD and NVIDIA have confirmed that they will support to this new feature in your next drivers, but to be able to take advantage of it effectively you first have to get to the Microsoft operating system.

“Unofficial” support in Windows 10 with the latest NVIDIA drivers

Windows Latest has confirmed that NVIDIA Developer drivers version 450.99 already have support for this feature, but there is a problem, and that is that although we can unofficially activate it, it does not have “real” support within Windows 10, something that it itself NVIDIA has nuanced saying that “We can activate it, but it might not work.”

They have not referred to the appearance of possible problems if we encourage force the activation of this function, but this does not mean that they cannot exist, so you know, maximum care.

For its part, AMD has been clear but not very specific, it will support the Windows 10 GPU acceleration programmer at the driver level, but he has not specified anything. Intel has been much more concise, since it has not commented yet.

Optimizations at the operating system level can help improve the user experience in demanding applications. We have already seen how important the Windows 10 task scheduler was and how it affected the performance of Ryzen processors, so we have reason to hope for this new feature.

If you want to install Windows 10 May 2020 Update and don’t know how to do it, don’t worry, in this article you will find all the information what do you need. Before proceeding make sure, of course, to make a backup and have all your drivers updated, so you can avoid more than one displeasure.