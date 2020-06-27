Windows 10 feature updates are the ones that add functionality to Windows 10, and Microsoft typically releases two of them a year. Since 2019, a large one has been launched in the first half of the year, and another that is installed on the first half to avoid generating incompatibility problems in the second half of the year.

Microsoft eliminates option to defer updates for up to 365 days

However, it is usually convenient to postpone its installation and wait until the errors have been solved, which in most cases are usually related to outdated programs or drivers. For this reason, since Windows 10 1703, Microsoft has included a setting that allowed users to postpone the installation of feature updates up to 365 days.

That option, unfortunately, has disappeared in May 2020 Update (2004), where it is only possible to pause all updates for up to 35 days. The option has been removed from the Pro, Education and Enterprise versions, where users of the Home edition could not postpone them for as long anyway. In the following image we see how we can no longer choose the days to postpone.

Thus, in the event that updates are to be deferred, the administrator of a company or the user needs to make the appropriate changes in the Local Group Policy Editor. Within those settings, go to Computer Configuration> Administrative Templates> Windows Components> Windows Update> Windows Update for Business> Select when to receive preview builds and feature updates.

Big compatibility issues from now on

This is a big problem especially for companies and schools, as they usually update in the fall for two reasons. The first is that the base update has already seen its bugs polished, as happened with the May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update, where the last one only had a new bug and those of May 2019 had already been corrected. The second reason is that fall patches receive 30 months of support compared to just 18 months of spring updates. Therefore, most users wait about four months to update their computers.

So, from now on we can no longer be calm delaying updates Windows 10 features. We can only avoid them if we have an incompatible element installed in the system, or directly not giving it to install. However, Microsoft may consider it convenient to update our computer whenever it wants in the months after its launch, but the matter of manually postponing them for up to a year has ended.