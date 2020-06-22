Since the first Windows 10 update, version 1511 (November 2015 Update), was released, Windows 10 versions have always had the same nomenclature.

Microsoft has confirmed (via Windows Latest) that this system to number the versions will no longer be the one used from Windows 10 20H2, the second Windows 10 update for the second half of 2020.

New nomenclature for versions of Windows 10

So far, Windows 10 versions they were formed by 4 digits (1809, 1903, 2004, etc), the first two digits being the year of release and the other two digits the approximate month of release.

It seems that this nomenclature is not entirely convincing and to some extent it can be confusing depending on which versions.

Instead of using this nomenclature, Microsoft will take advantage of the code names ‘20H1‘ or ‘20H2‘, to refer to future versions of Windows 10.

In this case, we will have the first two digits that refer to the year, the ‘H’ that refers to the half of the year and finally a number to distinguish between the first or second annual update. For example, 20H2, would be the second update of the year 2020.

So, this will be the relationship of versions between the old nomenclature and the new:

Windows 10 version 2009 = Windows 10 version 20H2 Windows 10 version 2104 = Windows 10 version 21H1

This change has an added advantage and is that the version code does not include the month, avoiding what has been happening in multiple versions where the numbering indicated a month, but the launch was not necessarily the month in which the version was marked.

Regarding the public name, it does not seem to change. Feature updates will follow the same current format as “May 2020 update”.