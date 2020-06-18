Microsoft announced approximately 1 year ago that it would not compel users to install the latest feature update leaving it up to the user whether or not to install it. However, Windows 10 version 1809 it is close to reaching the end of its support.

This new mechanism gives the user more flexibility to decide when they want to install the latest feature update, but it has a limit: the end of official support for the installed version.

Windows 10 version 1809 reaches the end of its support

In the case of Windows 10 version 1809 (October 2018 Update), the end of support will arrive on November 10, 2020. And it is this date and no sooner due to the health situation that the entire population is facing worldwide due to Covid-19.

The most troublesome version of Windows 10, the 1809 is nearing the end of support. It is because of that Microsoft will automatically update all PCs that are in that version to the latest version, in this case, the 2004 version corresponding to the May 2020 Update.

If you don’t want to upgrade to version 2004, you can manually upgrade to version 1903 or 1909. If not, you can either let it automatically upgrade or manually upgrade to version 2004 yourself.

A bit of history… October 2018 Update

The version 1809 corresponds to the October 2018 Update that, although it brought important news, it will be remembered, unfortunately, for being one of the worst and most troublesome Windows 10 updates. One of the most relevant problems was undoubtedly the deletion of files and folders.

Continuing with a bit of history, Windows 10 version 1809 is the only feature update that Microsoft has had to pause for the serious problems it caused.

Microsoft learned the lesson and changed internal workings to validate builds (This update did not go through the Release Preview ring) and also applied improvements in the Insiders Center to locate bugs that were reported, but had not been seen.

Now with the May 2020 Update we are also seeing that it is accumulating a good list of errors that are affecting various users, but they are not being comparable to what happened in October 2018.