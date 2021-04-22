Windows 10 updates and integrates the weather and news to the taskbar

The Windows 10 taskbar is getting one of the biggest updates in years. Its about news and interests widget. This new feature has interactive tiles that can be customized with different sources of information. It is currently available in the development channels and will reach all users “in the next few weeks”.

The new widget is located on the right side of the taskbar. If we click on it, it is displayed and allows us, at a glance, to access the information of the weather, stocks, news highlights, sports scores and more.

If you see news of your interest, you can click to open one optimized reading view and stay focused while exploring that content. Also, if you no longer have time to continue reading, you can save it for later. When the widget is not displayed, it shows only the weather forecast.

The new Windows 10 widget has many similarities to the start menu. The location, the way it is displayed and the interactive modules seem an extension of this legendary feature of the Microsoft operating system.

Microsoft ensures that the widget uses its News application to display content from more than 4,500 sources fully customizable for the user. “You could start your day by checking the weather before taking a quick look at the local news or breaking headlines,” they say.

How to install or disable the new Windows 10 taskbar?

Microsoft ensures that the widget will be available to all users “in the coming weeks.” Presumably the company refers to version 20H2 of Windows 10 that will arrive on May 11.

If you want to access this feature in advance, you can do it through the update Build 19042.962 which is available as optional within Windows Update.

If you’ve decided to install the optional Windows 10 20H2 update and you didn’t like the new widget, you can easily disable it. Right click on the taskbar, Choose news and interests and, finally, select in deactivate.

One of the reasons that may lead you to deactivate this new Windows feature is its resource consumption. Developers who have been testing the widget say it may require more than 140 MB RAM memory when in use.

Related