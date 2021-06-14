Windows 10 support until 2025 makes way for Windows 11

Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025, according to the update issued by Microsoft on the page where it reports the life cycle of its products. It is a wink, another one, to the arrival of Windows 11.

When Microsoft released Windows 10 nearly six years ago, it announced that it would be its “Latest operating system”. The statement made reference to the change in the development model known as rolling release, similar to that used by GNU / Linux distributions. A continuous update that allowed the system to be kept up to date and not only in the security section, but also in the solution of bugs, new features and technologies.

Microsoft has not been able to sustain this “Windows-as-a-service” model that requires more testing and control. From the two largest annual versions promised, we have passed to the resurrection of the Service Packs and, in addition, the problems of Windows 10 that starts from its very conception, continues today as in its beginnings.

End of Windows 10 support

The systems lifecycle document update says that “Microsoft will continue to support at least one semi-annual update of Windows 10 until October 14, 2025«.

The document only mentions the Home and Pro client versions, but in the header of the page you can read that it also applies to the Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions. Enterprise versions such as Windows 10 Enterprise or those intended for Windows Server servers, whose compilations usually have other types of treatment and support, are not mentioned.

Putting an end date to the life cycle of an operating system that called itself “last” is recognize that there will be another who will succeed. And this is where a Windows 11 that we have been talking about the last month comes back on the scene because Microsoft’s ‘winks’ to warm up the staff have been varied.

The event to talk about “the future of Windows” will be held on June 24 at 11 am, while the tweet announcing the presentation suggests a number “11” where the window grid is reflected. Most recently, Microsoft posted a video on YouTube where it remixed Windows startup sounds to a single track in slow motion. It lasts exactly 11 minutes.

A lot of “11” … Let’s hope Microsoft lives up to the high expectations that it is setting itself.