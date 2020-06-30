Microsoft maintains a fairly clear update policy with Windows 10. Quality updates are automatically downloaded and installed as soon as they are available, while updates that include new functions and features are only forced to be installed when the version we are using is about to reach the end of its support cycle.

With the arrival of the May 2020 Update, also known as 2004, Microsoft eliminated the option to delay the installation of new updates directly from the section of “Settings> Update and Security”, a move with which the Redmond company theoretically wants to “avoid confusion.”

Although this option no longer appears in the section we have indicated, it is still possible to postpone updates to Windows 10 using the operating system registry. As our regular readers will know, messing with the registry of said operating system always involves a certain risk, although in this case the process is not particularly complicated:

Open the registry editor. To do this press the Windows key and type “regedit”, without quotes, and select the first result. Go to “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Policies Microsoft Windows WindowsUpdate”. Right click on “Windows Update”. Choose the “New> 32-bit DWORD Value option and name it” TargetReleaseVersion “(without quotes). You must assign the value «1». Right-click the “Windows Update” directory again. Select “New” and click on “String Value”, and name it “TargetReleaseVersionInfo” (without quotes). Enter the version of Windows 10 that you want to keep as a value.

This allows us to keep the PC locked in the version of Windows 10 that we have entered as a value, as long as it continues to receive support by Microsoft. We can use it with versions 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909 and 2004.

Delay updates in Windows 10 through PowerShell

If you do not want to have to play with the registry of the operating system I have good news for you, you can also delay the installation of updates by resorting to PowerShell.

These are the steps you must take:

Press the Windows key, write PowerShell and run as administrator (right click). We write the command “reg add HKLM SOFTWARE Policies Microsoft Windows WindowsUpdate / f / v TargetReleaseVersionInfo / t REG_SZ / d XXXX” without quotes. Where it says “XXXX” we must enter the version of Windows 10 that we want to use. For example: 1909, which would be the November 2019 Update.

With either of these two routes we can stay in the version of Windows 10 that we want until it stops receiving support. For example, if we want to stay in Windows 10 1903 we would only have to enter that numbering in the PowerShell command that we have indicated and ready, our team will not update to versions 1909, 2004 or later until it stops receiving support.