         Windows 10 says goodbye to support 32-bit versions on new computers

As we read in ghacks, where they collect a statement from Microsoft, the company will abandon the support of 32-bit versions of Windows 10 on new equipment from OEMs or manufacturers starting with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. This means that from the end of the month, all new equipment that is sold updated will arrive with a 64-bit version.

The measure represents important news in the context of how the market is gradually saying goodbye to 32 bits, but the reality is that little or almost nothing will change in Windows 10 installations. For years, considering that all processors are compatible with 64 bits, practically all manufacturers have opted for this version. Further, they are essential to work with more than 4 GB of RAM, an amount that long ago ceased to be extended even in entry equipment.

Microsoft will continue to give normal support to 32-bit versions, and will allow them to be installed.

We can continue installing Windows 10 32-bit.

That Microsoft has taken this step does not mean that 32 bits disappear from Windows 10, in any sense. Let’s see what the company says about it:

Starting with Windows 10, version 2004, all new Windows 10 computers will need to use 64-bit versions, and Microsoft will no longer release 32-bit versions for manufacturer distribution. This does not affect 32-bit computers that have earlier versions of Windows 10; Microsoft remains committed to providing feature and security updates on these devices, including the continued availability of 32-bit media on non-PC channels to support various update installation scenarios.

That is Anyone who has a computer with a 32-bit version of Windows 10 will still be able to use it without problems.. And what is better, you will continue to receive updates. In addition, as Microsoft says at the end of the paragraph, they will continue to provide updates to features (such as large versions) and security, such as Patch Tuesdays. The last thing they point out is that we can continue downloading 32-bit versions for when necessary.

Unlike what Apple has done with macOS 10.15 Catalina, where the goodbye of 32-bit support is total, since applications can no longer be opened due to lack of support, in Windows 10 nothing will change, in practice. Of course, we do not know how long the support and launch of new versions with 32 bits will continue. His goodbye is trending throughout the industry.

