Windows 10 receives a search function in floating widgets thanks to Microsoft Edge | Technology

Floating widgets come to Windows 10 thanks to a future update for Microsoft Edge and that may interest you.

Floating widgets are quite common on our mobile phones, especially on Android devices, and we could see something similar very soon in Windows 10 thanks to the Microsoft Edge browser, and perhaps it sounds like Windows Vista.

If you look back, surely you remember the so-called desktop gadgets, a feature introduced in Windows Vista and that improved the general user experience, but unfortunately, it is a feature that has not been carried over to the subsequent Windows released.

As they advance from Windowslatest, desktop gadgets seem to make a comeback, but they will do it through Microsoft Edge and not specifically as a native function for the operating system. In addition to a floating search box, we will also have a floating news panel.

The next Windows 10 update could include a very interesting feature to the Edge browser in the form of desktop widgets that will allow us to bet on three different designs: portrait, dashboard mode and search only. Both the vertical layout and the dashboard layout focus on news and interests, while the search-only layout, as the name suggests, will be a floating widget of a search box.

At the moment it is a feature available in Edge Canary, and if you want to try it, simply go to the main menu, then search for “toolbar” and select “Web widgets”.

Specifically, the search widget is the most common and allows us to include any desired search in this floating box, and the Bing search engine will be used to find our requirement. After finding the right website, it will open to you through Edge. This search widget can also even perform calculations thanks to its integration with Bing, and it runs in the background although you will see a shortcut automatically pinned to the right side of the screen.

The rest of the modes such as the panel type and the vertical one work exactly the same, but they are focused on the subject of news and the weather, and that could also show a certain personalized informative session depending on the user’s interests.