Windows 10 receives a reliability patch, we see why

Microsoft has started the deployment of Windows 10 May 2021 Update, an update that is already available at a general level and that, in theory, should not give any serious problem, since it has gone through different phases of testing on the Insider channel. However, and after my last experience with Windows updates, that made my SSD drives disappear and they gave me a major headache, I am clear that I will wait.

The fact is that, despite this supposed maturity and stability that we must attribute to Windows 10 May 2021 Update, Microsoft has decided to launch a patch focused on improving reliability and stability, that is, an important update that has, as an objective, introduce some necessary changes and adjustments on the computers of users who update to that new version of Windows 10, and who are going to install future updates, both security, monthly patches, and new functions, semi-annual updates.

It is not the first time that Microsoft has released such a patch, in fact, the first arrived in 2018, a year that I remember perfectly because it was a bit complicated for the Windows division at Microsoft, due to the serious problems that the Windows 10 October 2018 Update gave, probably the but biannual update that the Redmond giant has released until the date. If anyone believes that I am exaggerating, I will only remind them that this update arrived so badly on the general channel that not only did it have to be withdrawn, but it also took so long to return that it was practically stepped on with the first semi-annual update of 2019.

Reliability Patch for Windows 10 21H1: Why is it important?

This patch is designed to improve both the update process Windows, which is one of the central pillars of this operating system, as well as for apply improvements to the level of reliability in numerous services who are responsible for the update process, in general, of any device that uses Windows 10. In this way, the installation of future updates, both monthly and semi-annual, is facilitated.

Typically these types of reliability patches are released to prepare for Windows 10 before the arrival of a very big and very important update, and by the dates in which we are, and the information that we have been seeing during the last days, everything seems to point to Windows 11, an important update of the well-known Microsoft operating system that could arrive with the introduction of the update biannual that will arrive at the end of this year, specifically between the months of October and November.

With this new patch, Microsoft hopes pave the way for future updates, simplify and speed up their arrival, and minimize the number of errors and problems derived from them. It is important to note that, in addition, this reliability patch will also install, or update, “” Microsoft Update Health Tools “, a set of tools that allow you to correct Windows files that may be corrupted, and free up disk space by deleting thumbnails and temporary files. It is clear that something big is coming, and that we will find out with the arrival of the semi-annual update later this year. Will we really see a release to Windows 11? I bet so, what about you?