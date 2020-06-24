We told a few days ago that Microsoft had just released the largest security patch in the history of Windows 10; it was June Patch Tuesday. A cumulative update that, in addition to patching over a hundred vulnerabilities, has added new problems to the long list of recent bugs.

As Microsoft is acknowledging on the pages of Windows 10 Updates version 1809 (KB4561608), version 1903 and version 1909 (KB4560960), and version 2004 (KB4557957), Forced reboots and lockups are occurring on some Windows 10 devices as a result of a failure in the lsass.exe file of the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service.

“The machine must be restarted now”

Microsoft notes that this LSASS file could fail on some machines throwing the following error message:

“A critical system process, C: WINDOWS system32 lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must be restarted now”.

The company notes that is working on a solution to this new problem and that it will provide an update in an upcoming release that should arrive for both Windows 10 version 2004, the latest version of the operating system, and all supported versions.

Those of Redmond, despite having located the problems, does not currently offer any explanation of the cause or how many users are affected these restarts and locks.

While a solution arrives, a temporary measure if the error persists and renders the machine unusable, may be to uninstall the cumulative version causing the problem and temporarily block a subsequent download and installation of the same. A method, however, that involves also uninstalling the security updates that came with it.

