The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is already the official and default browser of Windows 10And recently it started coming through Windows Update to replace the classic version. But this is not the only move that Microsoft is making to promote it.

As pointed out in betanews and we could check in Genbeta, you just need to open the Windows 10 search and type the name of any other browser like “Chrome” so that the results suggest you use Microsoft Edge.

Google does the same with Chrome, it is the rest of browsers that are at a disadvantage

Microsoft has been using the Windows 10 Start Menu for years to display “tips” or “recommendations”, or basically advertising. There we have seen from tiles anchored with recommended applications, to pre-installed games.

And recently Windows 10 search already shows an announcement of the new Microsoft Edge even when you haven’t started looking for anything, as shown in the image above. Windows 10 is a service from Microsoft, and the company can take advantage of them to promote its new browser among the one billion computers that have it installed.

It’s something that Google constantly does with Chrome. When you enter the search engine website, or services such as YouTube, Gmail, Drive, etc. From another browser, the company often does not waste time recommending you install Chrome.

But these “suggestions” don’t appear only if you search for “Chrome”, They also appear if you search for “Firefox”, “Opera” or basically any rival browser. While it is perhaps refreshing that another company can compete head-to-head with Google and its total dominance with Chrome, it is only possible because we are talking about another huge company with a clear advantage over the promotion space.

The rest of browsers do not have anywhere near such spaces to promote themselves, and alternatives such as Firefox continue to lose users despite great improvements such as those provided by Quantum.

