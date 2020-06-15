The fault is present in May 2020 Update (2004), and apparently the Windows defragmenter You are using this tool on SSD drives too often, in addition to TRIM being applied to non-SSD drives, and forget when was the last time you optimized a disk.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is defragmenting your SSD on every restart

The Windows 10 automatic maintenance system It performs various tasks on the PC, including whether the storage drives need to be defragmented, in addition to checking for updates or making security scans. For storage units, the last date is recorded so that maintenance is not applied very frequently.

However, now that information is not saved, and every time we enter the Control Panel and search for “Optimize units”, Appears next to the SSD“ Needs maintenance ”. The bug has been fixed in the build 19551 of the program Insider, but it will not be for a few weeks that it can be installed in the stable version. Because of this, Windows 10 users who have upgraded to May 2020 will see how the durability of their SSD drives decreases.

Defragment an SSD it’s silly. The controller of these units knows at all times where the information is and organizes it. Access times are so fast that it doesn’t matter too much that the information is “scattered” on the memory chips. It is different with hard drives, where defragmenting it is important to join the parts of each file and put them as serial as possible to quickly access the information.

However, Microsoft claims that there are advantages to defragmenting an SSD that is highly fragmented. Therefore, defragment each drive at least once a month to improve write speed. However, now with the crash this is happening every time we restart the computer, which can happen even several times a day. And because each bit of an SSD has a limited number of rewrites, its lifespan is being adversely affected.

If you’ve upgraded to May 2020 Update, you don’t need to go back to a previous version to fix it. For now, what you can do is go to the start menu and write “Defragment and optimize drives”. In that menu, we click on the SSD, we give Change configuration, and we deselect the SSD. When the bug is fixed, you can add them again.

The TRIM to other non-SSD drives. This feature makes it possible for the operating system to delete data from an SSD that is no longer being used. When applying it to a hard disk, it gives an error.

Other failures in May 2020 Update

Recently, more bugs have been discovered in the system, such as that there are Canon or Brother printers that break with the update, or another that forces the tablet interface on a normal computer. A May 2020 bug such as not being able to perform some activities with Windows Defender were already reported before the update was released. As we can see, Microsoft still has a lot to fix, and a lot to learn when it comes to launching updates without errors.