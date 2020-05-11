Microsoft has released the Build 19041.207 for Windows 10 users in the Release Preview ring. This compilation is not one more and it is that those of Redmond announce it as one candidate to be the final Build to be released as Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update, a little closer

Ever since they suffered several embarrassing issues with the release of some updates to the public, Microsoft has learned the lesson (we hope) and tests each build on all Insider rings intensively prior to release. This build released today has to pass the filter of the users of the last ring. If it succeeds, it could be the one we see coming publicly under the name of Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

This time and as expected, this compilation only comes with slight corrections and bug fixes, polishing some last-minute fringes as we see in its list of news:

This build is cumulative, and includes all fixes released to Windows Insiders in the slow ring in build 19041.21 through build 19041.173. Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you need to reboot the device. Fixes an issue that causes the device enrollment status (ESP) page on managed devices to stop responding if a policy requiring a reboot is installed on the device. Fixes an issue that could prevent The rear camera flash works as expected on devices that have a rear camera. It also includes the latest security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networks, Windows storage and file systems, Windows Update Stack and the Microsoft JET database engine.