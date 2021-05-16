Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts to help you save time and work smart

Have you wasted a lot of time finding web links that you could not find in your tabs, copying and pasting texts, or have you not come to think of a shortcut when writing? In the following lines you will be able to read several tricks that can be used in Windows 10.

Managing multiple open tabs

When you have a bunch of tabs open and you need to find one of the desktop files, you need to press Windows key + D to hide active windows. Once what you want has been found, you will have to press the same keys to go back to the beginning. Nevertheless, if you just want to take a look at the desktop from your computer to see what documents you have, you must press the Windows key + comma (,) to analyze the icons.

Surely you have gone through the moment when you have several tabs and cannot find the page you need. Now you can scroll from left to right thanks to the Ctrl + Tab keys to find the link.

How to open the clipboard

Another method of copying and pasting is the new Windows 10 clipboard that manages to store several copied items for easy access. For it, click Windows + V keys to see the list of recently copied items and you will avoid repeating the same task all the time.

Lock your computer

If you want to lock your device because you have stopped using it or to change user, press Windows + L keys.

Open file explorer

Pressing Windows key + E opens the file explorer to move documents to multiple folders, even though you have some shortcuts pinned to the taskbar.

Ease of writing

The Windows + H keys can be useful for the computer to start listening to youIn this way, you can generate quick responses to emails or messages.

To access the emoji panel, press and hold the Windows key + period (.) to see the list of available emoticons.

How to take a screenshot

If you want to capture a part or the whole screen, click Windows + Shift + S keys to take a picture of what you want.

Open computer settings

Do you want to change your device settings or uninstall a program? Press Windows + I to open the settings menu and start customizing your device.

If you know any more tips, do not hesitate to leave us a comment below the news!

