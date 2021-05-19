Windows 10 is updated to the May 2021 version

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 May 2021 Update. It is the trade name of the stable final version of the development that until now we knew as Windows 10 21H1 and comes as a free update for computers with a valid license of previous versions of the operating system.

If you follow us regularly, you must know the new version by heart. At the end of April we already announced that development had finished with build 19043.928 that Microsoft considered the RTM intended for pre-installations on new equipment and validation in companies. Little has changed since then except for the addition of the May monthly security updates, minor tweaks, and fixes for some pending bugs.

Few, few new features in this version

May update is less exciting since the launch of the original Windows 10. Update (minor, but really) is the first time in the development of the system that Microsoft publishes two service packs in a row. Dedicated to improving stability (needs to be done) and fixing bugs, it doesn’t offer any interesting features. Really, Microsoft cites just three unexciting ones with a fourth being added in the late stage of development:

Support for multiple Windows Hello cameras to set the default as external camera when combined with others. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements, including optimization of document open scenario times. The Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy service (GPSVC) improves performance to support remote work scenarios.

News and Interests. A feature planned for 21H2 that is eventually anticipated for this version. You will see it in the task bar and if you don’t like it you can deactivate it.

Hardware requirements

With no new features to support, we already tell you that the minimum requirements to use this version they would be identical to the 2020 versions and all Windows 10 2004 compatible drivers will be digitally signed for 21H1 using the same properties.

The following requirements are the minimums established by Microsoft and although the operating system will be able to install on them they are clearly insufficient for any computing experience. Although Windows 10 runs quite well on low-hardware computers, it is obvious that you will need more than these minimums:

1 GHz or faster processor or system on a chip (SoC) RAM: 1 GB for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit version or 32 GB for 64-bit version Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with a WDDM 1.0 driver Display: 800 x 600 pixels Internet connection recommended for updates and downloads.

How to install the latest version of Windows 10

Microsoft will repeat the strategy of previous versions and roll out the May edition gradually until it ends up appearing generally for all users in Windows Update. The idea is to control the errors that may arrive. Although it is a stable final version, the history of Windows 10 updates leads us to recommend that in productive environments or those that cannot allow any failure, wait the necessary time until its stability is verified.

If you think it is necessary, you can previously consult the “Version status” where Microsoft reports known bugs and their current resolution status, as well as different information on their deployment for consumers and companies. We also recommend previously making backup copies of your most important files. Just in case…

If you don’t want to wait, you should know that any user can manually update / install this new version and in several ways that we are going to remind you because they are repeated with each new version.

Upgrade

It is the easiest way for those who want to update their computers to the latest version of Windows 10. As follows:

Execute the downloaded file “Windows10Upgrade9252.exe” Click on “Update now”.

The installer will report the version installed and the one to be updated, 21H1. The Windows update wizard will do the process automatically. This type of update preserves files, data, user settings and applications that you have installed.

ISO images

If you want to perform “clean” installations from scratch with the new version, you want to update third-party computers or you want to use it in virtual machines, nothing better than downloading the ISO images that Microsoft has published.

Access the Windows 10 download portal. Click on «Download the tool now».

Run the downloaded file “MediaCreationTool21H1.exe”. Accept the license terms. Select “create installation media”. (This tool also allows the update of the equipment where it is executed in the same way that we saw in the previous section).

Select the language, architecture and version.

Choose the medium to use between the USB flash drive or download the file “Windows.iso”.

If you select the first option, the same Microsoft tool will create the installation media, requiring a USB with at least 8 Gbytes of capacity. If you select to download the ISO image, you can create the media later with your favorite application (we recommend the infallible Rufus) or load the image directly into a virtual machine.

In all cases you will get the Windows 10 May 2021 Update. An unattractive version, but one that we welcome if Microsoft can solidify the system and limit bugs. Strong emotions will arrive in autumn with the release of Windows 10 21H2. Microsoft promises it will be the biggest update since the system’s launch five years ago. This version will offer a large number of new functions and an important change in the interface, including components developed for Windows 10X that we will talk about today in other articles because there are news, planned, but not positive.