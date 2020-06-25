Since Apple announced at WWDC 2020 that for the next two years it would make a transition in which it would leave behind Intel processors to move to Apple Silicon’s own ARM processors, There have been many guesses on what could happen with Windows 10 support on macOS 11.0 Big Sur and onwards.

The mere existence of the possible compatibility of Windows 10 in ARM with the new Macs makes us wonder if it could work on a Mac. And while technically safe it is possible (although currently it is only compatible with Qualcomm chips), according to told a Microsoft spokesperson to The Verge, “Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 in ARM to OEMs“

As long as Microsoft doesn’t distribute Windows 10 in ARM to the public, the ball is in its roof

This, on the one hand, means that we will not be able to officially install a Windows 10 ISO in ARM (since Microsoft does not distribute them to the public, although there are ways to install it on, for example, a Raspberry Pi 4).

On the other hand, so that it can be installed, as Microsoft proposes licenses for Windows 10 in ARM today, Apple would have to come to agreements with Microsoft to pre-install the Redmond system on its new Mac, which is the requirement that exists today to be able to run the system. And this seems unthinkable, of course. On whether they plan to change the policy, Microsoft replied that “they have nothing to share at this time.”

In the absence of knowing if there is support for Boot Camp, in the future everything can happen

Apple has not spoken about it, but in the presentation showed nothing to indicate that via virtualization, or via Boot Camp (via native installation), your new Apple Silicon computers could be Windows 10 compatible on ARM (because Windows 10 is simply ruled out due to incompatibility).

In fact, the problem is that Apple has not even confirmed or denied that Boot Camp continues to exist on macOS with ARM. Everything suggests that no, but with the transition to Intel, the tool was not announced first, but it was later, in 2006, when Apple announced the software in beta. This was said by Phil Schiller then:

“Apple has no intention or plans to sell or support Windows, but many customers have expressed an interest in running Windows on Apple’s superior hardware, now that we are using Intel processors.”

Under that same argument, and since there could be interest from the public, Microsoft and those from Cupertino may be interested in reaching an agreement. On the other hand, as we said, it is very likely that the virtualization of Parallels Desktop or VMware will end up being able to run Windows 10 in ARM with the ISOs that are on the Internet for Raspberry.

In any case, even if the performance is guaranteed, the problem of Windows 10 in ARM remains the compatibility of software and the lack of native applications that make the system perform to the maximum.

