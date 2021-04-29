Windows 10 improves Bluetooth headphone audio with its new update | Technology

Microsoft keeps pace with updates and news to its operating system. The latest they are testing is an enhancement for audio heard through Bluetooth headphones.

Bluetooth headphones are the order of the day, They are the faithful companions of the ears of thousands of users and they have a great variety. Different companies have opted for this type of product with very different results.

Even Microsoft itself has its own headphones, although the problem does not go there, it is more the compatibility and the good operation of the bluetooth headphones with the Windows devices. To date, the most comfortable way to listen to music or watch a movie on a laptop is to use wired headphones.

As we still have the headphone input port, using bluetooth helmets was almost out of the question, especially when the bluetooth version of laptops is usually not the best.

Microsoft wants users to connect their Bluetooth headsets to their computers and listen to music with the best quality and without problems. So far Windows has only supported the SBC and AptX audio codecs via bluetooth. In the update they are preparing, support for the AAC codec will be implemented.

The inclusion of this audio codec would allow the use of a greater range of headphones, since many have this codec. In line with this implementation, the sound menu would vary when selecting the audio outputs. It would be much smarter and would signal the audio outputs via bluetooth. Also, it would stop showing the different sound settings for each item, something that confuses users.

Another improvement that is under development is to automate the connection and disconnection of bluetooth devices for calls or simply to listen to music. This would end up being much simpler and more comfortable for the user.

The improvement that Microsoft has prepared for Windows is still in the testing phase and users who are inside the betas can test it. At the moment there is no date for the arrival of this novelty, but it is possible that it will arrive with the next Windows update.