At first, many users may think that one version does not matter, but the truth is that later, with each day each one may have certain needs and realize that the chosen version is not the appropriate one. Both editions have all the basic functions of the Microsoft operating system, but as we will show below, there are some differences between the two, especially at the level of administration and security functions.

How to know which edition I have of Windows 10

If you already have Windows 10 because you have bought a computer with the operating system, it has given you one or you have inherited it, then the first thing you have to know is the exact edition that we have installed in order to know the features or functions to which I have access .

Knowing the system edition is very simple, we can open the page of setting and navigate to the option System> About. Automatically, in the right panel we will see a section with the system specifications and where we can see the edition we have.

We also have another alternative, we open a window run, Win + R, write winver and press Accept or Enter. This will open a window in which we can see the version and edition that we have installed of the system.

Windows 10 versions

The normal thing is that we find that we have the Windows 10 Home edition installed, although we can also have Windows 10 Pro. In addition, Microsoft has another edition under the name of Education, the N versions of each one and other variations.

Windows 10 Home It is the most basic and economic version if we are going to buy a license. As we are going to show below, it is a version that has all the basic characteristics of the system, the only thing that we must take into account is that it offers some limitations when buying OEM or Retail licenses and that the maximum RAM memory is 4G in 32 bits and 128 GB in 64 bits.

For its part Pro edition It is intended for users who are looking for something else. It includes everything from the Home edition, but it allows you to buy licenses by volume and the maximum memory RAM for 64 bits is 512 GB. Needless to say, the version Education It is the edition of the system focused on schools and its license is distributed by volume, so it cannot be purchased individually. All these editions have their own version “N”, which means that they do not have any multimedia player installed by default.

Differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro

When analyzing the differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro we are going to do it in parts. At first we will review some of the basic characteristics and later we will look at administrative functions and security options offered by the different editions of the system.

We could say that one of the main differences that we found between both editions in the amount of RAM memory supported for each edition. In this sense, it must be said that the Home edition supports up to 128 GB of RAM while the Pro edition is capable of supporting up to 2 TB of RAM.

Now, if we review some of the basic functions and features of the Microsoft operating system, we will see that all of them are available in Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro.

Basic functions

functions and features Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Microsoft Edge Yes Yes

CortanaYesYes

Digital pen and touch Yes Yes

Battery saving mode Yes Yes

Windows Ink Yes Yes

Tablet mode Yes Yes

RAM Supported Yes Yes

Start menu and dynamic icons Yes Yes

Virtual desktops Yes Yes

Quick Start Yes Yes

Windows Update Yes Yes

Voice Yes Yes

MobileYesYes

How can we check the fbasic anointing Major Microsoft operating system are present in both editions. Therefore, it is possible to use the Cortana wizard or the Edge browser in Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, use virtual desktops, activate the system startup or quick start function, use tablet mode, use Windows Update to keep our system always correctly updated, activate the energy saving or battery mode, the digital pen and touch function, Windows Ink, the voice support or the continuum function for the mobile, among others.

In what has security Refers to the Pro version begins to uncheck from the Home edition. Remember that this edition of the operating system includes certain features and functions that were designed with companies in mind, therefore, it has some additional security options as we can see in the following table.

Windows security

Functions and Features Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Windows Hello Yes Yes

Windows Information Protection No Yes

Device encryption Yes Yes

Bitlocker No Yes

Secure Boot Yes Yes

Windows Defender Yes Yes

Firewall and network protection Yes Yes

Internet Protection Yes Yes

Parental control Yes Yes

As you can see, the main differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro in security aspects are the encryption of devices BitLocker and Windows Information Protection. The first of them allows us to protect the system and all our data so that no one can access them, very useful in the event that we lose or our computer, laptop or tablet falls into strange hands.

For its part, Windows Information Protection, also known by its acronym WIP, is a function that helps us protect ourselves from possible data leaks, as well as the applications and company data that may be accidentally filtered by any user. . Two very interesting options, designed especially for the business environment but that in the case of Bitlocker it is worth considering having this option even if we are going to make personal use of the Microsoft operating system.

Finally we are going to focus on integrated productivity and management functions, which is also where there is the greatest difference between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro. As can be seen in the following table, the Home edition does not have any of the functions or features that the Pro edition has.

Doing a quick review of all these functions available in Windows 10 Pro it must be said that the Mobile device management offers an alternative to traditional PC management processes, being able to transition to cloud-based management. The group policies allow you to define security and network policies for different users, while the function Enterprise State It is only available to those organizations with an Azure AD Premium or Enterprise Mobility + Security license, providing a unified experience on all Windows devices and reducing the time required to configure a new position or computer. Microsoft Store For Business is where Pro users can find, manage and distribute applications for the system.

Administration and productivity

Functions and Features Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Mobile Device Management No Yes

Group Policy No Yes

Enterprise State Roaming with Azure No Yes

Microsoft Store for Business No Yes

Assigned Access No Yes

Dynamic Provisioning No Yes

Windows Update for Business No Yes

Full Screen Settings No Yes

Active Directory Support No Yes

Azure Active Directory support No Yes

On the other hand, the Assigned Access It is the function that allows you to run different applications depending on the user and thus keep individual identities separate and protected. The Dynamic provisioning offers the ability to take a new PC out of the box, turn it on, and transform it into a fully productive organization team with the least time and effort possible, while Windows Update for Business it is designed to reduce administration costs, offer control over the implementation of system update.

Another difference between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro is the full screen settings. A function that in the Pro version, allows you to configure a device in full screen mode easily, both locally and remotely through the management of mobile devices.

The support for Active Directory It is another characteristic of Windows 10 Pro and that we do not find in Windows 10 Home, as it happens with the support for Azure Active Directory, which makes it easy to manage logins and passwords. Shared login works on PCs, tablets, and phones.

Prices and conclusion

As we have seen, the differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro focus on functions that have to do with security, administration and productivity. Therefore, if we are going to make a personal use of the system, the most recommended is to go for the Home version.

Now, if we need to have some of the security or productivity functions that the Pro edition offers exclusively, we will have no choice but to choose that version for our PC.

Now, we have to assess whether this function is absolutely essential and justifies the price difference between a license for the Home edition and one for the Pro edition. Currently, a Windows 10 Home license is priced at 145 euros in the Microsoft Store, while the Pro edition goes up to 259 euros.