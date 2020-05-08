Windows 10 game mode was one of the features that Microsoft released from the major system update in spring 2017 and included it along with other features such as the game bar, video or audio captures or networks Xbox, with the aim of improving the experience in the execution of video games.

The objective and operation of the game mode is simple. In theory, this characteristic automatically optimizes equipment to improve performance, disabling unused services, limiting background tasks and directing all available resources to improve the execution of the game in question.

From the first moment the effectiveness of this function was questioned (some described it as a simple marketing function) and the reality is that the vast majority of users have not noticed any improvement. And it is not Microsoft’s problem, simply “where there is no, you cannot get it.” And it is that, as a general rule, the hardware of the graphics card and its own drivers are the ones that command and it is difficult to get “resources” via operating system. Yes it was mentioned that this mode could have some incidence, minimal in any case, in low-end equipment. At least it did not cause problems and if you could win an additional frame, the better.

Or so it was thought until now. Comments from Reddit users (compiled by Guru3D) comment that Windows 10 game mode has a detrimental effect on some titles, causing issues including FPS drop and issues like stuttering and screen freezes.

The reported bugs affect games like Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends and are not limited to a particular type of graphics card as they have been reported with AMD chips (Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 570, RX 480 and R9 29) and NVIDIA (GeForce GTX 980 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti).

How to disable Windows 10 game mode

It is not clear how many users are experiencing those problems, but if this is your case, you can try to disable this feature very easily from the general tool of System Configuration> Games>

Personally, on the computers I work with, respectively with an RTX 2080 Super and an Intel HD 620 / GTX 1050, and with Windows 10 November version updated with the latest patches, I have not noticed any problems. Just like I have not noticed any advantage when activating this mode. Considering the immense Windows ecosystem it is impossible to determine the problem. Have you encountered a similar problem? Have you managed to improve performance with this Windows 10 game mode?