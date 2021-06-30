Windows 10 features that will disappear when upgrading to Windows 11 | Technology

With Windows 11 a cycle in the history of this operating system is closed. Programs that have been installed all their lives on millions of computers will be dismissed by the public with the arrival of this new version.

Windows 11 will be available to the general public at the end of the year, at the moment it remains in the testing phase and surrounded by great confusion due to the list of requirements that Microsoft has marked to be able to install this new version.

When all this clears up and Windows 11 start to impersonate Windows 10 On most computers, users will say goodbye to a number of functions and programs that will no longer be part of the Microsoft operating system. Some are as well known as Internet explorer.

Nothing is eternal and the digital world changes at high speed leaving obsolete programs that were very popular years ago, others simply cannot convince users and companies decide to close them. This is how these functions and programs with Windows 10 end their useful life.

Windows 10 has a series of functions to reduce the risks of a possible computer attack, they are free and easy-to-use tricks, we will tell you about them.

Internet explorer

The browser has covered a good path in the history of the Internet, but years ago the public opted for other more efficient and better designed programs. With the arrival of Microsoft Edge, the end of Internet Explorer was sung, the company set its final farewell in 2022, the date on which Windows 11 will be more widespread and Windows 10 will have been left behind with Internet Explorer.

Cortana

This virtual assistant has not finished emerging. Giants like Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa have taken over the market and Cortana has ended up disappearing from the taskbar and Windows startup. We will no longer hear “Hello, I’m Cortana” when starting the computer, although quite possibly the vast majority of users do not notice its absence.

Tablet mode

This is not a final goodbye, Microsoft has simply found another way to combine both worlds, that of computers and that of tablets. Tablet Mode, hidden in the taskbar, will no longer be available because Windows 11 will have a more adaptable interface for each device, such as the Surface to which this function was directed.

The flexible models in which the keyboard folds and gives way to the exclusive use of the touch screen have become popular in recent years, for them Windows 11 will have more functions and capabilities, but it will no longer be necessary to have a separate mode that must activate.

Home screen and shortcuts

The organization of the desktop and its components on the home screen will be different in Windows 11. Weather notifications, calendar alerts and other applications will now be part of Widgets, leaving behind the tiles and grouped applications on the home screen or lock.

Ultimately the design will be different, but users will have more customization options and new features that could make this operating system more dynamic and complete.

Windows 11 still has a long way to go to become the main version of Microsoft’s operating system and as its deployment progresses, more news will be known, in addition to those that have already been announced. There will be a before and after with the farewell to Windows 10 and the arrival of Windows 11.