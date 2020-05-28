A new build has been released today for insiders who are in the fast ring. Corresponds to the Build 19635.

As we are used to, this new compilation comes only with corrections and continues to treat it as if it were the 20H2, although it will not end up being like this. The 20H2 update should, in principle, be a minor update just like 19H2 was (the November 2019 update).

Fixes in Build 19635

Addresses an issue that causes apostrophes in the Location Unavailable dialog box, the Mount File dialog box, and the File Explorer folder options text to not display correctly. Addresses an issue in which the Account button Work or School> Allow Windows Search to provide … in Search Settings might turn off unexpectedly. Addresses an issue that caused mobile data to not work on certain devices. Addresses an issue that may cause settings to crash when changing the orientation or resolution of the screen. Fixed an issue that caused some Insiders to see a large number of critical events of “The Program Compatibility Wizard stopped working” in the Reliability Monitor. Fixed an issue that could cause the The screen will flicker constantly on certain devices.A problem with the camera in certain devices that display unexpected artifacts.

Known issues in Build 19635

They are investigating an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may check for errors when it resumes from hibernation. They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time when trying to install a new build. They are working to fix a problem for a future version of Insider Preview, where in Settings> Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle). They are analyzing reports that view thumbnails Preview of taskbar not showing consistently (showing blank area)