Windows 10 as a Service Could Be Coming Soon and Here’s How It Could Affect You Technology

Windows 10 as a service could be a reality in the coming months, something that would allow us to access the operating system anywhere and with the resources that we would have chosen from the subscription plan.

Microsoft has been working for a long time on a project called Cloud PC that could offer Windows 10 as a service and in this way offering a remote desktop experience of the operating system, now based on the cloud, and which could be accessed by any client, from any device and from anywhere.

The project is going from strength to strength, and nevertheless, as Windows Latest warns, there is already a Cloud PC support page where it is confirmed that this service will use Microsoft Graph, a tool that helps developers extract data from various Microsoft 365 sources.

Once available, it would allow any user to access a Windows 10 desktop and Office 365 software, all remotely. For this, it would use the user’s own device under a thin client.

Unlike the Windows Virtual Desktop service, in this case, users would be charged different rates based on resource consumption. For example, the most basic configuration would offer 2 vCPU, 4 GB of RAM and a 96 GB SSD, the recommended configuration 2 vCPU, 8 GB of RAM and a 96 GB SSD and the most advanced configuration 3 virtual CPUs and 8 GB of RAM.

In a recent job posting, Redmond commented that this Azure-based service “enables all users to be productive from anywhere and on any device with a cloud-based, secure, and always-up-to-date Windows experience.”

They add that “it also allows endpoint administrators seamlessly to instantly provision cloud-hosted PCs and manage physical and virtual devices through a unified portal.”

We still do not have a final date of availability of Windows 10 as a service, but it seems that it could end during the third quarter of 2021.