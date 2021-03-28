Windows 10 and “Device Usage”: Personalization or Optimization? Neither one nor the other

A little over a month ago we echoed an interesting a priori novelty that should come to Windows 10 if not in the imminent May version, in which it will be presented in October: a menu called “Use of the device” with which it will be possible… Customize, optimize? the system depending on the use case to be given.

As we collected then, this «Use of the device» is a new configuration layer it included up to six different ‘profiles’: games, family, creativity, teaching, entertainment and business; and if you choose one or the other, it is to be assumed, the system would adapt to the corresponding needs in order to optimize -now it does- the user experience. What was not said is how it would be done exactly. That is, what internal changes would the system apply when switching from one mode to another.

But we already know a little more and, in the absence of being able to prove it, because it may have more stem than it seems, it does not seem, worth the redundancy, that this invention serves more than to camouflage the deficiencies of the system itself. They tell it in Windows Latest and despite their enthusiasm… Let’s start at the beginning, the better.

What was initially aimed at, in fact, was an optimization. And an optimization in software is generally the improvement of the performance, in this case, that the performance of the system is optimized according to the activity that was going to be carried out in it. However, while it is not uncommon to find optimization methods for demanding tasks such as games or design, other categories of those mentioned did not make any sense: What system needs to be optimized to run “family” or “entertainment” applications?

Indeed, we are not talking about optimization, but about customization, a capacity that Windows 10 is not exactly in excess of unless external tools are used. But, What kind of customization? How will Windows 10 help personalize the user experience when choosing one category or another? The description of the “Use of the device” section, already available to some users of the Insider channel, does not presume anything exciting:

“Get personalized tips for tools and services based on how you plan to use your device.”

Ergo, when you select the “games” profile, for example, Windows 10 “will help you discover games that you have never played before. In the same way, if you select «entertainment», you can expect recommendations for tools and services to watch videos, browse the web and connect on social networks », they summarize it in the middle, where they have already been able to access the section of yore in the system configuration.

Being good, this “Use of the device” will be similar to using an application store or web portal in which they recommend things related to your tastes or what you are looking for. Being bad … this smells like tacky level advertising. But perhaps more powerful features linked to each profile have yet to be unveiled, who knows. The truth, be it what it seems or there is something to discover, is that it does not paint the subject too well.

At most, you can ask the system that when you play or perform very demanding tasks, adapt its resources to prioritize the activity that demands the most performance. For example, when playing games, desktop effects are disabled to free up memory, CPU and graphics. But it is something that should be done automatically or semi-automatically, not based on profiles. “Device use”? I don’t know, Rick …