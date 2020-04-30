         Windows 10 already allows you to control from your PC the music that plays on your mobile within any app

Microsoft has already started testing in the latest Windows 10 Insider build (19619) a new and interesting feature that will come to the Your Phone application: the possibility of control all the music that is played on our mobile phone directly from our computer.

Best of all, it will support the vast majority of popular music apps, it’s not just about local playback. The idea is to be able to control what you hear on Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Google Podcast, Pandora and more.

It will be coming gradually in the next few days

Best of all is that you don’t have to wait for a new version of Windows 10 to be able to enjoy the new feature. Remember that the Your Phone app lives in the Microsoft Store and therefore is updated independently of the system.

Microsoft says the feature will be coming gradually over the next few days, so you may have to wait a bit and not see it right away on your computer. Try going to the store app and get updates. You should also take into account the requirements:

Mobile with Android 7.0 or higher

Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later

Give permissions to the corresponding music app to show notifications on Android

If you already have notifications active in the Your Phone app, the audio controls for your mobile will be shown automatically, otherwise you must activate them

If the music app you are using does not support multimedia controls on Android notifications, it will not be supported by the Your Phone app.. You can check in the configuration of Your Phone if the option to show what you are listening to on your mobile is active.

Microsoft continues to improve Android integration with Windows 10 more and more. To date, the Your phone app lets us do everything: easily view mobile photos on the computer, make and receive calls, manage SMS, and view notifications of Android on the PC. This is yet another advantage for that curious convergence that continues to unite Google’s mobile system with Microsoft’s desktop.

